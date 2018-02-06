Light Freezing Rain this Evening

Areas of light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible mainly east of Lawton and Wichita Falls into the early evening. Any accumulations will be light, but it won't take much to create slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

We may start off cloudy on Wednesday, but expect sunshine to increase by the afternoon. It will not be quite as cold with most places seeing a rise in temperatures into the middle and upper 40s. We'll see a nice warm up toward the end of the week, but more cold air may be headed south this weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist