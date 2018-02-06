Sunshine Today, Still Chilly

All the freezing rain is gone and now we're left with just freezing cold this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s, wind chills are in the teens. The good news is, we'll see sunshine today, especially this afternoon. Temps climb above freezing by late-morning, highs will be in the low and mid 40s. More good news is temperatures climb daily for the rest of the week. Friday's highs will be near 70.

Without question the biggest challenge in this morning's forecast is Saturday. A powerful cold front could move in much earlier than we thought, meaning Saturday will be a cold day. If the front arrives Saturday evening, temperatures will top out near 60

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist