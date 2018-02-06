WF takes next step towards possible bond proposal

For the last 48 hours Wichita Falls city councilors have been rating projects, crunching numbers, and coming up with a bond proposal they believe addresses city needs and is attractive to citizens.

For the last 48 hours Wichita Falls city councilors have been rating projects, crunching numbers, and coming up with a bond proposal they believe addresses city needs and is attractive to citizens.

councilors have between February 5th to February 16th to vote on a bond issue for the May ballot.

Wichita Falls city leaders continue to discuss a possible bond proposal and have indicated there will probably be a vote soon.

On Tuesday city councilors and staff announced that there will be a special session held February 13 to call a bond election to be held on May 5.

There would be seven propositions on the ballot totaling $131 million.

Some of the projects include replacing streets, improving downtown's streetscape, Lake Wichita projects, completing the circle trail, MPEC improvements, and a new city hall.

