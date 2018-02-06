WF takes next step towards possible bond proposal - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF takes next step towards possible bond proposal

By Alex Achten, Reporter
On Tuesday city councilors and staff announced that there will be a special session held February 13 to call a bond election to be held on May 5.

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls city leaders continue to discuss a possible bond proposal and have indicated there will probably be a vote soon.

On Tuesday city councilors and staff announced that there will be a special session held February 13 to call a bond election to be held on May 5.

There would be seven propositions on the ballot totaling $131 million.

Some of the projects include replacing streets, improving downtown's streetscape, Lake Wichita projects, completing the circle trail, MPEC improvements, and a new city hall.

