Archer City brings back history with park expansion

A park in Archer City will soon be a place where people can go back in time.

Walsh Park in Archer City starts at the side of the visitor center on South Center Street.

The city wants to expand its history, which is why when you walk outside, you'll start to see the "good ole days" come back to life.

More murals to show the history of Archer County are being drawn up to display.

Sam Welch is the Economic Development Director for Archer City.

"This lot was just sitting here empty," said Welch. "We thought why not expand and make a nice place for people to stop and sit. There will be benches and probably some free wifi and just sit down and visit."

The expansion is made possible with a $100,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

That money will pay for a larger mural, benches, and parking.

"We have been on this project for awhile now," said Welch. "It is great to have broken ground and seeing this part coming to life."

Welch said people from all over the country drive through Archer City.

Having a wall where people can take a step back in time allows others to see the city he calls home.

"We are trying to do something here that will expand the lifestyle of Archer City," said Welch.

Welch said construction on the expansion should be finished by the end of March.

