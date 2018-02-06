Archer City brings back history with park expansion

A park in Archer City will soon be a place where people can go back in time.
Due to the weather, some Texoma schools are starting late Wednesday, February 7.
In light of two Wichita Falls Independent School District principals facing failure to report charges, the Executive Director of Patsy's House breaks down the Texas law for reporting abuse.
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is laying out the dire details of Congress' failure to pass a budget.
