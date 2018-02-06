New WF Transportation Admin. Center in the works

A new Wichita Falls Transportation Administration Center is in the works. (Source: KAUZ)

A new Wichita Falls Transportation Administration Center is in the works.

The first step on that project was taken Tuesday as city council passed a resolution to apply for an $800,000 grant with TxDOT.

Director of Transportation John Burrus said they have simply outgrown their current administration building.

He added they are still very early in the three-year process and haven't even picked out a location.

