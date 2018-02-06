Deal to bring Clayton Homes to WF falls through - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Deal to bring Clayton Homes to WF falls through

By Alex Achten, Reporter
The Old ATCO building will not be filled by Clayton Homes anytime soon after concerns. (Source: KAUZ) The Old ATCO building will not be filled by Clayton Homes anytime soon after concerns. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls city leaders have been working with Clayton Homes for months to reach a deal for them to move into the old ATCO building on Burkburnett Road. The deal has now fallen through.

On Tuesday city councilors were told that the company backed out after having concerns from their environmental study.

The city will now spend $55,000 doing their own environmental study in hopes of fixing the problems.

"That's a good building," City Manager, Darron Leiker said. "It's a good site that's marketable not only for Clayton Homes but if that doesn't work out, with someone else."

Clayton Homes has indicated they are still interested if the city addresses those problems.

Leiker said it's a bump in the road, but added all they can do is work on cleaning up the building.

Clayton Homes would have brought approximately 200 jobs to Wichita Falls.

