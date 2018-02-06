MYSTERY SOLVED: New Kell Fwy traffic cameras

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is laying out the dire details of Congress' failure to pass a budget.
Several Texomans have asked what are those giant poles going up in the middle of the Kell Freeway in Wichita Falls. "I've seen a lot of hype on Facebook about it," Nathan Wachsman said. "There's been a lot talk about." Construction on the poles started in October. Some had their own theories about what the poles are.
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.
Members of the Wichita Falls Police Department met up at Firehouse Subs Tuesday morning to meet their new colleague.
Wichita Falls city leaders have been working with Clayton Homes for months to reach a deal for them to move into the old ATCO building on Burkburnett Road.
