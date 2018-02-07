Weather causes some school delays for Wednesday

Due to the weather, some Texoma schools are starting late Wednesday, February 7. Those districts are also making changes to their bus schedules.

Nocona ISD- will start school at 10 a.m.

Saint Jo ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late.

Bowie ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late.

Forestburg ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run at 9 a.m.

Montague ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run at 9 a.m.

Prairie Valley ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run two hours behind.

Gold-Burg ISD- will start two hours late, buses will run two hours behind.

Bellevue ISD- will start two hours late, buses will run two hours behind.

