Weather causes some school delays for Wednesday

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) -

Due to the weather, some Texoma schools are starting late Wednesday, February 7.  Those districts are also making changes to their bus schedules.

Nocona ISD- will start school at 10 a.m.

Saint Jo ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late. 

Bowie ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late.

Forestburg ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run at 9 a.m.

Montague ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run at 9 a.m.

Prairie Valley ISD- will start school at 10 a.m., buses will run two hours behind.

Gold-Burg ISD- will start two hours late, buses will run two hours behind. 

Bellevue ISD- will start two hours late, buses will run two hours behind. 

