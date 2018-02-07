HS hoops highlights and scores, Feb. 6

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Girls
District 5-5A
Ryan
Rider
PPD to Wednesday, 5 p.m.
District 6-4A
Burkburnett 40 (6-2)
Hirschi 49 (5-3)
BURK: Eternity Jackson 12 pts, ties for district title
HIR: Jania Vinson 16 pts, Patience Murphy 14
Iowa Park 30 (3-5)
Graham 58 (6-2)
GRA: Nicole King 26 pts, ties for district title
District 8-3A
Henrietta 30 (3-11)
Nocona 58 (9-5)
NOC: Emma Meekins 22 pts, Averee Kleinhans 21, clinches 3rd seed
Holliday 37 (6-8)
Boyd 51 (4-10)
Jacksboro 56 (13-1)
Paradise 43 (8-6)
JAC: Ties Bowie for district title
District 9-2A
Quanah 44 (6-8)
#13 Archer City 32 (11-3)
AC: Kacey Hasley 12 pts
#4 Windthorst 53 (13-0)
Seymour 26 (10-4)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 25 pts, 10 stl
Munday 63 (4-10)
Petrolia 68 (6-8)
PET: clinches final playoff spot
Olney 31 (1-13)
Electra 48 (4-9)
District 8-1A
Knox City 24 (2-8)
Benjamin 88 (10-0)
BEN: Myca Flowers 37 pts, 13 reb, 10 stl, Temi Flowers 25 pts, 10 reb, 11 stl
Northside 35 (4-6)
Crowell 40 (7-2)
Chillicothe 55 (6-4)
Harrold 42 (0-9)
District 17-1A
Bryson 20 (6-4)
Newcastle 76 (9-1)
NEW: will play Graford for district title, Friday at 6 at home
District 21-1A
Slidell
Gold-Burg
PPD to Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Bellevue 51 (10-2)
Saint Jo 23 (6-6)
Midway 27 (1-11)
Forestburg 43 (8-4)
TAPPS 1-1A
Christ Academy 20 (4-5)
#8 Notre Dame 50 (6-3)
ND: Ellen Parkey 13 pts
Boys
District 5-5A
Ryan
Rider
PPD to Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
District 6-4A
#23 Burkburnett 43 (5-2)
#7 Hirschi 59 (6-0)
HIR: Clinches district title
Iowa Park 50 (0-6)
Graham 78 (3-4)
District 8-3A
#11 Holliday 65 (10-2)
Boyd 44 (3-9)
HOL: Noah Parker 19 pts
Henrietta 32 (4-8)
#16 Nocona 49 (9-3)
District 9-2A
Quanah 49 (5-7)
Archer City 55 (8-4)
AC: Jacob Wilhelm 13 pts, 10 reb, clinches playoff berth
Windthorst 45 (5-6)
Seymour 48 (11-1)
Munday 48 (5-7)
Petrolia 49 (2-10)
Olney 38 (1-11)
Electra 68 (10-1)
ELE: DeDe Williams 28 pts
District 8-1A
Knox City 33 (9-1)
Benjamin 44 (9-1)
Chillicothe 54 (2-8)
Harrold 69 (4-5)
District 17-1A
Bryson 53 (4-4)
Newcastle 49 (4-4)
District 21-1A
#6 Slidell
Bellevue
PPD to Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Bellevue 53 (9-3)
Saint Jo 54 (7-5)
SJ: Preston Lyons hit GW 3-pt FG at buzzer
Midway 57 (1-11)
Forestburg 62 (8-4)
TAPPS 1-1A
Christ Academy 42 (5-4)
Notre Dame 47 (4-5)
CA: Logan Cypher/Carson Kosub 11 pts each
ND: Andrew Koch 20 pts
Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved