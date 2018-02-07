HS hoops highlights and scores, Feb. 6 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops highlights and scores, Feb. 6

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi's Ezekiel Holmes goes up for a layup in the Huskies' win over Burkburnett on Tuesday / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Ezekiel Holmes goes up for a layup in the Huskies' win over Burkburnett on Tuesday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 5-5A

Ryan
Rider
PPD to Wednesday, 5 p.m.

District 6-4A

Burkburnett  40 (6-2)
Hirschi          49 (5-3)
BURK: Eternity Jackson 12 pts, ties for district title
HIR: Jania Vinson 16 pts, Patience Murphy 14

Iowa Park  30 (3-5)
Graham     58 (6-2)
GRA: Nicole King 26 pts, ties for district title

District 8-3A

Henrietta  30 (3-11)
Nocona    58 (9-5)
NOC: Emma Meekins 22 pts, Averee Kleinhans 21, clinches 3rd seed

Holliday  37 (6-8)
Boyd       51 (4-10)

Jacksboro  56 (13-1)
Paradise    43 (8-6)
JAC: Ties Bowie for district title

District 9-2A

Quanah              44 (6-8)
#13 Archer City  32 (11-3)
AC: Kacey Hasley 12 pts

#4 Windthorst  53 (13-0)
Seymour          26 (10-4)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 25 pts, 10 stl

Munday  63 (4-10)
Petrolia   68 (6-8)
PET: clinches final playoff spot

Olney    31 (1-13)
Electra  48 (4-9)

District 8-1A

Knox City  24 (2-8)
Benjamin   88 (10-0)
BEN: Myca Flowers 37 pts, 13 reb, 10 stl, Temi Flowers 25 pts, 10 reb, 11 stl

Northside  35 (4-6)
Crowell     40 (7-2)

Chillicothe  55 (6-4)
Harrold       42 (0-9)

District 17-1A

Bryson       20 (6-4)
Newcastle  76 (9-1)
NEW: will play Graford for district title, Friday at 6 at home

District 21-1A

Slidell
Gold-Burg
PPD to Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Bellevue  51 (10-2)
Saint Jo   23 (6-6)

Midway       27 (1-11)
Forestburg  43 (8-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

Christ Academy  20 (4-5)
#8 Notre Dame   50 (6-3)
ND: Ellen Parkey 13 pts

Boys

District 5-5A

Ryan
Rider
PPD to Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

District 6-4A

#23 Burkburnett  43 (5-2)
#7 Hirschi            59 (6-0)
HIR: Clinches district title

Iowa Park  50 (0-6)
Graham     78 (3-4)

District 8-3A

#11 Holliday  65 (10-2)
Boyd             44 (3-9)
HOL: Noah Parker 19 pts

Henrietta       32 (4-8)
#16 Nocona  49 (9-3)

District 9-2A

Quanah       49 (5-7)
Archer City  55 (8-4)
AC: Jacob Wilhelm 13 pts, 10 reb, clinches playoff berth

Windthorst  45 (5-6)
Seymour     48 (11-1)

Munday  48 (5-7)
Petrolia   49 (2-10)

Olney   38 (1-11)
Electra  68 (10-1)
ELE: DeDe Williams 28 pts

District 8-1A

Knox City  33 (9-1)
Benjamin  44 (9-1)

Chillicothe  54 (2-8)
Harrold       69 (4-5)

District 17-1A

Bryson       53 (4-4)
Newcastle  49 (4-4)

District 21-1A

#6 Slidell
Bellevue
PPD to Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Bellevue  53 (9-3)
Saint Jo   54 (7-5)
SJ: Preston Lyons hit GW 3-pt FG at buzzer

Midway       57 (1-11)
Forestburg  62 (8-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

Christ Academy  42 (5-4)
Notre Dame        47 (4-5)
CA: Logan Cypher/Carson Kosub 11 pts each
ND: Andrew Koch 20 pts

