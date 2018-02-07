Montague County medical centers open late Wed.

Due to the weather, some Texoma schools are starting late Wednesday, February 7.
In light of two Wichita Falls Independent School District principals facing failure to report charges, the Executive Director of Patsy's House breaks down the Texas law for reporting abuse.
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is laying out the dire details of Congress' failure to pass a budget.
Several Texomans have asked what are those giant poles going up in the middle of the Kell Freeway in Wichita Falls. "I've seen a lot of hype on Facebook about it," Nathan Wachsman said. "There's been a lot talk about." Construction on the poles started in October. Some had their own theories about what the poles are.
