Montague County medical centers open late Wed.

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Representatives from the Nocona General Hospital have confirmed the Nocona Medical Clinic, Bowie Medical Clinic & Saint Jo Medical Clinic will open late on Wednesday, February 7.

The medical clinics will open at 10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

