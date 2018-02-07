Nearly three years since WFISD took a snow day

A few Texoma schools saw a delay this morning due to ice on the roads in Montague county. Wichita Falls Independent School District adds one more day to the list of days without a snow day.

The last time schools closed due to weather was March 5, 2015. That is nearly three years ago. According to the National Weather Service the last time we saw a winter storm warning was 771 days ago.

Part of that has to do with our global sea surface temperatures. Right now sea surface temperatures are below average. We are in the cool La Nina pattern and that means Texoma sees less moisture, even during the winter.

We have been in the La Nina pattern the past two winters. Typically during La Nina, we see less snow. Most of our biggest snow winters were during a neutral phase or El Nino.

- Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist