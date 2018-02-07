Mardi Gras celebration returning to Nocona

Nocona will be celebrating Mardi Gras beginning this weekend. (Source: RNN Texoma)

There will be parades, costumes, Cajun food and music finishing off with the Grand Mardi Gras Parade.

Multiple events will be going on from Thursday until Saturday.

For more information about events at this year’s celebration, click here.

