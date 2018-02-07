Non-Profit fights back against Parkinson's disease

A new non-profit in Wichita Falls has launched to help treat people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Rock Steady Boxing helps those diagnosed with the illness get stronger.

Mike Hubbard was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016.

In July 2017, he heard about Rock Steady Boxing.

"I wanted to participate first wherever they had a class," said Hubbard, who moved to Wichita Falls last summer. "I found out that Wichita Falls did not have a class so, I said 'okay, we are going to start one.'"

Physical therapist Kristin Neese has been coaching the group.

The disease has a special place in her heart after losing her grandfather to Parkinson's.

"They bring so much energy," said Neese. "I just kind of feed off of it, and the next thing you know, we are just all in here laughing and having a great time."

The program brings balance, stability, hope, encouragement and camaraderie.

"Their lifestyle, life abilities and skills are much better, and they can hope," said Hubbard.

The non-profit is different from physical therapy.

No two workouts are the same and are filled with high-intensity moves.

Neese is already seeing improvement in those taking part.

"They do jumping jacks, jumping, lunging and things like that," said Neese. "Those were some of the things they could not do in the beginning that in the course of six months, now they're doing it."

"I don't have to be frozen in bed," said Hubbard. "I can stand up and walk and have balance."

Hubbard said by working together they can gain back their independence.

"I can not cure Parkinson's," said Hubbard. "There is not a cure, but by George, I can give it a fight."

Rock Steady Boxing is a worldwide program.

