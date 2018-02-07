WELLNESS CHALLENGE BLOG: Sofia Ngirutang

February 7, 2018

I volunteered for the station’s Wellness Challenge. I thought it would be a great incentive to get back in gear and start eating healthier and exercise.

One thing you should all know about me is I’m a foodie. I read an interview with Gina Rodrigues in Shape magazine; in it, Gina says, “I’m an equal opportunity eater” about her relationship with food. That’s how I am.

When it comes to food, I am game. I will be the first to scope out and suggest trying a new restaurant, new food, new recipe.

Whataburger has a new mushroom, swiss burger?! Why yes, I believe I will have one! Did someone say chocolate cake?! I love, love, love good food; but, I also know that consistently overindulging in what I want to eat isn’t sustainable for me or good for my health. I want to work towards a happy balance between the two.

Exercise, the other thing you should know about me is I have a long history of not being able to commit to any exercise regiment. Do you want to know how bad?

One year I was pumped up for a Mile A Day Challenge that I joined via Facebook with other women scattered across the US and the Pacific. It was simple, just a mile a day. Log it by showing a screenshot of whatever fitness app you used. Simple…right? That lasted about 4 months.

I joined a local gym, did great for the first couple of months, fell off the wagon there. Last year, joined a new boot camp in town. I was doing so well, got stronger, lost inches, tightened muscles…you guessed it, fell off the wagon there too.

I don’t like commitment, except for work, I’m a work-a-holic, but I digress. Crossfit, I’ve always been curious, but at the same time self-conscious, scared and a little intimidated.

If you were to ask me a while back if I would have willingly joined, I would have flat out said, “nope, not for me.” So why do it now?

It’s clearly out of my comfort zone, kind of scary, and looks intimidating. For me, it’s about taking that first step. I want to be a healthier and stronger version of me.

I can’t do that by sitting on my couch adding exercise moves on Pinterest and adding HIIT apps on my phone then saying, ”ah, I can do it tomorrow.” I’m not going to say it’s going to be easy. For me, old habits are hard to break, but this is my first step.