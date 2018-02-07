Incident at Wichita Falls daycare lands worker behind bars

A woman is in jail after an investigation revealed she abused a child.
A woman is in jail after an investigation revealed she abused a child.
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Left threatens political backlash against Democrats who exclude 'dreamer' protections in spending deal.
Left threatens political backlash against Democrats who exclude 'dreamer' protections in spending deal.
Tony Bushong, City View ISD Superintendent, spent the first few days on the job meeting students, teachers, and staff.
Tony Bushong, City View ISD Superintendent, spent the first few days on the job meeting students, teachers, and staff.