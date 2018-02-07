Incident at Wichita Falls daycare lands worker behind bars

Sandra Pando is in jail following an investigation into abuse allegations to a child. (Source: WCSO)

A woman is in jail following an investigation into abuse allegations to a child.

Sandra Pando, 34, was arrested and charged with injury to a child.

In November of 2017, Pando formerly worked as a teacher at a local daycare. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim's father said Pando called him to sat the child tripped and fell hitting the side of a table.

The father said when he picked up the child, the report that was given to him about the incident by the daycare did not match what he was told over the phone.

He became concerned and asked the daycare to review video footage from a security camera. After reviewing the footage, police said it showed the child did not trip but was pushed by Pando.

The child received two abrasions to the bridge of her nose resulting in bruising and swelling. Detectives believe Pando 'recklessly caused the child victim bodily injury by pushing her."

She was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Wichita County Jail with a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved