Temps Warm Then Fall Dramatically

We're finishing the week with nice, mild days before frigid air moves back in for the weekend. It's cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s most places, but with sunny skies, we'll be near 50 by noon. Afternoon highs will be near 60. Friday's high will be near 70. Then, a powerful cold front will blast into Texoma Friday evening. Thanks to the front the weekend will be cold. Saturday will be cloudy with temperatures in the 30s all day, wind chills in the 20s. Sunday, equally as cold. The chances of sleet or snow are very low but not out of the question. Temperatures will begin to warm once the weekend is over.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist