Warmer Weather Returns - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Warmer Weather Returns

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect
Source KAUZ Source KAUZ

A warming trend gets underway Thursday into Friday. Highs will be near 60 Thursday and in the 60s to near 70 on Friday. A surge of Arctic air arrives Friday night and now both Saturday and Sunday look quite cold. There may be some light drizzle or freezing drizzle over the weekend, but nothing to get overly concerned about. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

Powered by Frankly