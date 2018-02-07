Texas Master Naturalist looking to add members

The Texas Master Naturalists have a chapter here in Wichita Falls and they’re looking for new members to work on projects that help conserve the environment. (Source: Rolling Plains Chapter of Texas Master Naturalist)

The Texas Master Naturalists have a chapter in Wichita Falls and the organization is looking for new members to work on projects that help conserve the environment.

Members take classes at MSU where they are trained by professors and local experts. They learn about conservation and take field trips to places like Lake Arrowhead and Hackberry Flats.

“It’s a perfect thing for anybody that loves the outdoors and wants to get outdoors and find out some of the secrets that exist in our area. Perfect group to be a part of,” Master Naturalist Ray Hyde said.

Those interested in joining the group need to apply by March 1. The group will also have an information table at the Home and Garden Festival at MPEC on February 24. For more information and to find and fill out an application, click here.

