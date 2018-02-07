WELLNESS CHALLENGE BLOG: Samantha Forester

February 7, 2018

When I graduated high school all that stopped. The five years I spent in college consisted of late nights studying and maybe a bit of partying, working full-time and eating what my budget allowed.

Which was not much and more times than not it was not healthy choices. My last semester of college was stressful and I was not eating well, not exercising and had gotten to my heaviest at more than 260 pounds.

I felt like crap and wanted to make a change, so I did. I got a gym membership, started meal prepping and drinking a gallon of water a day.

I lost 40 pounds the natural way and gained a lot of strength. But life happens and you fall off the wagon. For me, it was a breakup that led me to several months of self-loathing.

I ditched all the healthy habits I had made and went back to a lifestyle of little to no physical activity, eating whatever I wanted and not taking care of my body.

That has continued throughout the past few years but I decided it was time to get back on the horse.

I turned 27 this past December on the 27th. As my golden year got underway I wanted to make the most of it by getting my mental and physical health back on track.

When I was approached about joining this challenge I jumped at the chance. It came at the perfect time for me, which is not how it always works. But I am very grateful that it did.

Although I am excited, I am not naive to the challenges that lie ahead. I am a very social person, so eating out and getting drinks it something I enjoy with friends. But doing so now, I will need to work to make better choices. It will be a struggle. But nothing worthwhile ever came easy, right?

Being an athlete most of my life, I am excited about CrossFit. I know it will be disappointing to see how far I have let myself go but I am also excited to see where this journey is going to take me.

Doing so alongside people I have the pleasure of seeing every day will be nice and have worked with for years will help me out a lot.

