Rep. Pat Fallon reacts to opponents declining Newschannel 6 debate

Three Republicans will be running for Texas State Senate District 30 on March 6.

Senator Craig Estes is campaigning to hold onto his seat. He has two challengers: State Representative Pat Fallon and Nocona Businessman Craig Carter.

Representative Fallon agreed to debate on Newschannel 6, but neither Senator Estes or Carter would.

Newschannel 6 invited the candidates to the debate in the first week of January and gave everybody three weeks to get it on their schedule.

Craig Carter's campaign said they are a grassroots effort and the debate did not fit into their plans.

As for Senator Estes, his campaign staff said he would be in Austin.

Representative Fallon said he was excited about the debate because it would have given the candidates running for state Senate a way to reach thousands of voters on TV and social media.

Out of the 12 forums he's held so far on the campaign trail, 350 people have been his highest turnout.

Representative Fallon is confused why Senator Estes wouldn't show up after saying he would debate anyone, anywhere, at any time.

"It's so unfortunate that you have an opportunity to use this medium as television to go completely grassroots," Representative Fallon said. "An opportunity to reach out directly to voters with no filter. And instead, you choose to go to Austin and really make the point for us, which is what we've been saying all along. He went to Austin 17 years ago and he never came back."

Representative Fallon believes candidates need to be transparent and willing to debate.

