Rep. Pat Fallon reacts to opponents declining Newschannel 6 debate

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Left threatens political backlash against Democrats who exclude 'dreamer' protections in spending deal.
Left threatens political backlash against Democrats who exclude 'dreamer' protections in spending deal.
Three Republicans will be running for Texas State Senate District 30 on March 6. Senator Craig Estes is campaigning to hold onto his seat.
Three Republicans will be running for Texas State Senate District 30 on March 6. Senator Craig Estes is campaigning to hold onto his seat.
Negotiations started for construction of a new Wichita Falls VA clinic, outside Sheppard Air Force Base. The clinic at SAFB was opened around two years ago and the contract is set to expire the summer of 2019. Donna Ross, the city's VA Clinic nurse manager, said some veterans said getting into the clinic inside the base can be a hassle.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
Negotiations started for construction of a new Wichita Falls VA clinic, outside Sheppard Air Force Base. The clinic at SAFB was opened around two years ago and the contract is set to expire the summer of 2019. Donna Ross, the city's VA Clinic nurse manager, said some veterans said getting into the clinic inside the base can be a hassle.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
A woman is in jail after an investigation revealed she abused a child.
A woman is in jail after an investigation revealed she abused a child.