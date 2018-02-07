CVISD welcomes new superintendent

Tony Bushong, City View ISD Superintendent, spent the first few days on the job meeting students, teachers, and staff.

Bushong started his career as a coach, he then moved into administration and eventually became a principal in Klondike ISD.

He held that position for 8 years before deciding it was time for a change.

"I loved building relationships with kids," Bushong said. "As a principal, you have a great opportunity to do that."

As the only principal for Pre-K through 12th grade, Bushong led the ISD through a time of high growth.

He said he turned the district into a family environment and that's exactly what he says he hopes to bring to City View.

"I've been working on that for the last week, my goal is to meet with every teacher, every aid, every cafeteria worker," Bushong said.

He got a chance to do just that Wednesday morning when he met with elementary students to share some of his thoughts as the new superintendent.

"A student (said to me) 'Well you're the superintendent, you're like the president," Bushong responded. "No, and I'm not the boss, I'm the bus driver. This district is my bus and I'm driving it. My job is to support my teachers and my students."

In the wake of the two Wichita Falls ISD principals being charged with failing to report cases of alleged sexual abuse on school campuses, Bushong said as a leader his duty is also to keep students safe.

"It's our duty and it's our responsibility," Bushong said. "One thing I always tell my staff is, 'don't think someone else is turning this in. If you think something is going on, then you need to deal with it, and you need to call and tell them.'"

City View ISD board of trustees voted to hire Tony Bushong last month and started his role Feb. 1st

Former Superintendent Steve Harris resigned in August.

