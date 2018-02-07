2018 National Signing Day Recap

Scores and highlights from Wednesday's slate of games that were pushed back from Tuesday by inclement weather
See who signed on Wednesday, and hear from many local signees, plus MSU head coach Bill Maskill talks about the local players in his class!
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.
Highlights from doubleheaders at Hirschi and Seymour, and much more from a chilly Tuesday night!
Highlights of City View at Bowie girls and boys basketball
