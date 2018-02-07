2018 National Signing Day Recap - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2018 National Signing Day Recap

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
National Signing Day 2018 / Source: KAUz National Signing Day 2018 / Source: KAUz
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Around 25 high school students from Texoma signed Wednesday to play their sports at the next level! Here is a list of who is heading where:

Rider HS

Football:
Jorge Vargas - Southeastern Oklahoma State
Jake Edgemon - Midwestern State
Caleb Hughes - Southern Nazarene
Brandon Bolton - Central Missouri
Payton Ernest - Clarke University

Soccer:
Madison Kyle - Angelo State
Keeley Ayala - Incarnate Word
Blake Beasley - Lubbock Christian
Santana Castro - University of St. Mary

Wichita Falls HS

Football:
Ca'Maurie Johnson - Central Methodist
Volleyball:
Grace Laukhuf - Belhaven University
Amaya Saenz - Cedar Valley College
Kori Hopkins - Vernon College

Hirschi HS

Football:
Ezekiel Holmes - Illinois
Gerrick McKinney - Midwestern State
Mar'tez Vrana - Oklahoma Panhandle State
Isaiah White - Oklahoma Panhandle State

Graham HS

Football:
Tucker Horn - Abilene Christian

Iowa Park HS

Football:
Branden Brewer - Southern Nazarene

Holliday HS

Football:
Justin Jones - Midwestern State

Henrietta HS

Football:
Zack West - Midwestern State
Trey Essler - Benedictine College

Petrolia HS

Football:
Taylor Colley - Southeastern Oklahoma State

Softball:
Sam Deford - Pratt College
Lindy Alexander - McLennan College

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • HS basketball and soccer make-up games, Feb. 7

    HS basketball and soccer make-up games, Feb. 7

    Thursday, February 8 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-02-08 05:16:08 GMT
    Rider's Ty Caswell (12) brings the ball upcourt against Denton Ryan in Wednesday's make-up game / Source: KAUZRider's Ty Caswell (12) brings the ball upcourt against Denton Ryan in Wednesday's make-up game / Source: KAUZ

    Scores and highlights from Wednesday's slate of games that were pushed back from Tuesday by inclement weather

    Scores and highlights from Wednesday's slate of games that were pushed back from Tuesday by inclement weather

  • 2018 National Signing Day Recap

    2018 National Signing Day Recap

    Thursday, February 8 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-02-08 05:33:15 GMT
    National Signing Day 2018 / Source: KAUzNational Signing Day 2018 / Source: KAUz

    See who signed on Wednesday, and hear from many local signees, plus MSU head coach Bill Maskill talks about the local players in his class!

    See who signed on Wednesday, and hear from many local signees, plus MSU head coach Bill Maskill talks about the local players in his class!

  • Josh McDaniels backs out of deal to become Colts coach

    Josh McDaniels backs out of deal to become Colts coach

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:49 AM EST2018-02-06 16:49:29 GMT
    Wednesday, February 7 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-02-07 20:32:54 GMT

    Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.

    Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.

    •   
Powered by Frankly