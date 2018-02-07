2018 National Signing Day Recap

Around 25 high school students from Texoma signed Wednesday to play their sports at the next level! Here is a list of who is heading where:

Rider HS

Football:

Jorge Vargas - Southeastern Oklahoma State

Jake Edgemon - Midwestern State

Caleb Hughes - Southern Nazarene

Brandon Bolton - Central Missouri

Payton Ernest - Clarke University

Soccer:

Madison Kyle - Angelo State

Keeley Ayala - Incarnate Word

Blake Beasley - Lubbock Christian

Santana Castro - University of St. Mary

Wichita Falls HS

Football:

Ca'Maurie Johnson - Central Methodist

Volleyball:

Grace Laukhuf - Belhaven University

Amaya Saenz - Cedar Valley College

Kori Hopkins - Vernon College

Hirschi HS

Football:

Ezekiel Holmes - Illinois

Gerrick McKinney - Midwestern State

Mar'tez Vrana - Oklahoma Panhandle State

Isaiah White - Oklahoma Panhandle State

Graham HS

Football:

Tucker Horn - Abilene Christian

Iowa Park HS

Football:

Branden Brewer - Southern Nazarene

Holliday HS

Football:

Justin Jones - Midwestern State

Henrietta HS

Football:

Zack West - Midwestern State

Trey Essler - Benedictine College

Petrolia HS

Football:

Taylor Colley - Southeastern Oklahoma State

Softball:

Sam Deford - Pratt College

Lindy Alexander - McLennan College

