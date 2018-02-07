Wichita Co. DA candidates engage in heated debate

Wichita County District Attorney Maurine Shelton and former Assistant District Attorney John Gillespie squared off in Newschannel 6's Republican Primary Debate. Many topics were discussed.

"I prosecuted every type of case you could imagine from murder to child rape to identity theft," Gillespie said. "I resigned, I gave up my job and my insurance to run because you just can't lose 11 of 18 prosecutors in two years. That's a problem."

"I've been fully and unanimously endorsed by the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association, the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association, Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, Wichita County Constables, former Sheriff Callahan, former Chief of Burkburnett Mike Tracy, and Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons," Shelton responded. "My opponent is telling you they're opinions don't matter. Trust him. Believe me, that will be a mistake."

"I believe in the death penalty, I would seek the death penalty," Gillespie responded to one question. "My opponent, on the other hand, said that she believed in the death penalty when she ran for District Attorney. But in seven years she never found a single case that she was willing to seek the death penalty on."

Shelton said in 2005 the state made life without parole and it basically negated the death penalty.

"She took five and a half years off from July of 2012 to December of 2017," Gillespie said. "And she talks about her management but her office is hemorrhaging. By losing 61 percent of her prosecutors in two years, she recently assigned a child murder case to a two-year attorney."

"The two-year lawyer that he's talking about is sitting next to a 45-year lawyer," Shelton said. "For 23 years I've been protecting and serving this community. Don't make the mistake of destroying everything we have built because someone decided it was quote his time."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved