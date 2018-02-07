Wichita Co. 30th Dist. Court candidates face off in debate

Jeff McKnight with "The Law Offices of Jeff McKnight" and Assistant Wichita County District Attorney Dobie Kosub faced off in Newschannel 6's Republican Primary Debate. Both candidates had lots to say.

"My practice consists of family law, civil litigation, and criminal law," McKnight said. "I also have served as a special prosecutor during my time in private practice."

Kosub is the Chief Prosecutor of the 78th District Court. Over his career, he has been assigned to over 4,100 felony cases.

"If your daughter was raped or murdered tonight, do you want a judge with zero district court jury trials to preside over her case," Kosub asked. "My opponent has never tried a criminal case to a jury in district court. And the 30th District Court is where felons go to be tried by jury's."

"68 percent of the cases pending in the 30th District Court are civil litigation and family law cases," McKnight said. "32 percent of that's court docket is criminal. If you're going to build a house, are you going to ask someone who has only experience in being a plumber to build you an entire house? Or would you rather have someone who has experience in every aspect of building a house?"

"As a judge, the most important thing that I can do is administer justice with fairness," Kosub said. "And when you do that, you keep people safe. All people. And that's paramount."

