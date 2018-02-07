HS basketball and soccer make-up games, Feb. 7 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball and soccer make-up games, Feb. 7

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider's Ty Caswell (12) brings the ball upcourt against Denton Ryan in Wednesday's make-up game / Source: KAUZ Rider's Ty Caswell (12) brings the ball upcourt against Denton Ryan in Wednesday's make-up game / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Basketball

Boys

District 5-5A

Ryan  55 (9-1)
Rider  48 (8-2)

District 21-1A

#6 Slidell   51 (10-0)
Gold-Burg  46 (3-8)
GB: Tanner Parrish 29 pts

Girls

District 5-5A

Ryan  48 (7-5)
Rider  43 (3-9)

District 21-1A

Slidell         48 (12-0)
Gold-Burg  24  (1-11)

HS Soccer

Boys

District 5-5A

#4 Wichita Falls  0 (2-1-2)
Denton Ryan      1 (3-0-1)

Denton  0 (1-2-2)
Rider     3 (2-0-2)
RID: Trance Saenz 2 G, Adam Canales G

Non-District

Stephenville  1
Burkburnett   0

Girls

District 5-5A

Denton Ryan  0
Wichita Falls  2 (3-1-1)
WF: Alyssa Hollis 2 G

Rider     1 (4-0-0)
Denton  0
RID: Keeley Ayala G

Non-District

Burkburnett          0
#2 Stephenville  10

