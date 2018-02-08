Golden Chick ribbon cutting signals growth in city's north side

Golden Chick has opened its fourth location in Wichita Falls.

This one is on the north side of town just off I-44 and Airport Drive.

The ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning and representatives with the chicken chain say they have been wanting to expand to the north side of Wichita Falls for years.

They see the opportunity to be part of growth in the area. City leaders say they are happy to have another business on the north side and hope it helps continue to spur growth.

