WELLNESS CHALLENGE BLOG: Debbie Norton

February 7, 2018

Weight a minute! Is that how much I weigh? I've had so many of those moments on the scale, I got to the point that my weight didn't surprise me but it certainly angered me.

Yo-yo dieting, hit-and-miss exercise and sporadic bursts of commitment have been a pattern all of my adult life.

In 2013, I got committed to exercise and a healthy diet. I found a group of friends to be my gym buddies and got healthier, improved my "numbers" and celebrated a 40-pound weight loss.

In March of 2015, I took a new job with long, unpredictable hours and fell away from the gym and the accountability I had with my gym friends. Healthy eating habits? I forgot what they were and the weight crept back...or did it race back?

Fast forward to January 2018. I'm 57 years old and I feel okay but don't feel okay about my physical appearance.

I understood the importance of exercise and its role in keeping you healthy until you die. I started looking for people to work out with and then the opportunity of this challenge presented itself.

I jumped at the chance like a chicken on a June bug. I am so excited to share this journey with three great women. I love knowing that I'm going to see familiar faces at CrossFit.

I know we will continue to celebrate our successes and lean on each other when we struggle. In the end, though, I'm doing it for me. I'm making time for myself instead of making excuses about not having time.

These next few months are going to be a challenge but I'm ready to make a change and share my journey with you.