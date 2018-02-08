Community resource sprouting in Vernon

The community garden will be located in the 2700 block of Bacon Street and will have between 30 to 40 plots. (Source: KAUZ)

After two years, Vernon is welcoming a community garden.

The garden will be located in the 2700 block of Bacon Street and will have between 30 to 40 plots.

The director of this project says 20 plots have already been claimed and is very excited to see how this project will help the community.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Brenda Robledo will have more on Newschannel 6 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.