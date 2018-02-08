Tobacco action summit aims to reduce usage

Big Brothers Big Sisters wanted to raise funds in a more creative way while also highlighting the community.
Big Brothers Big Sisters wanted to raise funds in a more creative way while also highlighting the community.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
Wichita County farmers and the area's Texas A&M Ag Extension teamed up for a study comparing soil moisture between conventional farming and no-till farming.
Wichita County farmers and the area's Texas A&M Ag Extension teamed up for a study comparing soil moisture between conventional farming and no-till farming.
A program taking place this weekend will aim to reduce tobacco usage across Texas.
A program taking place this weekend will aim to reduce tobacco usage across Texas.