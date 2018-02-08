Wichita Falls transfer station back open - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls transfer station back open

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The Wichita Falls transfer station has reopened. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls transfer station has reopened.

The station was closed after a water line broke. As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, it has been repaired.

If anyone needs further assistance, they are asked to call the Sanitation Division at 940-761-7977.

