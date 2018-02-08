State gas price average drops two cents; according to AAA

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Texas is now $2.35, according to AAA Texas. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The price is two cents less than last week, but is 26 cents more than the same time last year.

Of all the cities in Texas, people in Midland are paying the most on average at the pump at $2.57 a gallon.

Drivers in Fort Worth, Arlington and Lubbock are paying the least on average at $2.29 a gallon.

The average for a gallon of gas nationally is at $2.60, which is one cent more than last week and 34 cents more than this time last year.

