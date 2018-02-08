Farmers and Ag Extension team up for soil moisture study

Wichita County farmers and the area's Texas A&M Ag Extension teamed up for a study comparing soil moisture between conventional farming and no-till farming. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Wichita County farmers and the area's Texas A&M Ag Extension teamed up for a study comparing soil moisture between conventional farming and no-till farming.

Tilling is a form of weed control by using mechanical plows to overturn soil and no-till is when the ground is punctured to insert seeds and using herbicides to control weeds.

120 acres of an Iowa Park farm is being used for the study. It is split into five blocks one of them using conventional farming and the others using various forms of no-till. The soil moisture is being measured by water probes placed around the blocks.

