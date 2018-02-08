Cold for the Weekend

A strong cold front arrives late Friday evening, bringing blustery north winds and temperatures taking a nose dive. By Saturday morning, we should be in the 20s and lower 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. With cloudy skies, temperatures will be likely remain steady in the 30s throughout the day. Sunday will be cloudy and cold again with highs again in the 30s. We may try to warm up a little early next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist