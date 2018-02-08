Warm Friday, Bitter Cold Saturday

Friday delivers the nicest, at least the warmest, day of the week with a south breeze and highs in the 70s. The strong cold front we've been talking about arrives tonight, promising a cold weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with gusty north winds while temperatures are in the 20s and 30s all day. Sunday will be nearly identical with highs near 40 degrees. While sleet and snow is not out of the question, the chances really aren't worth mentioning. Of course, warmer temperatures return once the weekend is over. Many of next week's high temps are in the 60s. For the first time in several weeks, we could see thunderstorms in the area Thursday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist