Workforce Solutions holds hiring event for Henrietta travel center

HENRIETTA, TX (KAUZ) -

Workforce Solutions of North Texas held a hiring event for the new travel center expected to open soon in Henrietta Thursday.

The event was held at the Abbington Vista apartments in Henrietta.

According to Workforce Solution's Business Services Consultant, 25 people were interviewed for positions ranging from management, to cashier, to waiters, to gas operations.

An additional 10 people were virtual participants, submitting resumes to positions.

The travel center is hoping to initially hire 100 people. The expected opening date will be the second week of March.

