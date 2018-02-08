Workforce Solutions holds hiring event for Henrietta travel center

Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
An empty piece of land in north Vernon will soon be growing vegetables for the community. "A garden can help us unite, unify, and it can also educate and motivate the community here in North Vernon," Robert Thomas, the project director said.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
Workforce Solutions of North Texas held a hiring event for the new travel center expected to open soon in Henrietta Thursday.
