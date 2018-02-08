Community garden coming to Vernon

An empty piece of land in North Vernon will soon be growing vegetables for the community.

"A garden can help us unite, unify, and it can also educate and motivate the community here in North Vernon," Robert Thomas, the project director said.

Thomas pitched the idea of bringing a community garden to Vernon two years ago.

With excitement, he's now watching his proposal bloom into a big piece of art.

"We want to educate and motivate everybody to come out and learn how to plant and watch it grow," Thomas said.

The community garden will have between 30 and 40 plots for community members to buy and grow their own produce.

One group whose clients are mentally disabled are taking this as a great way to get involved with the community.

"I think this will be very educational to the public to see people that have special needs and they can see that they can do things and enjoy the same things that everybody else enjoys," Tammy May, with HeartStrings Mobil Day Habilitation said. "They want to have fun and watch things grow."

Growing one special item is what Dewayne Mitchell, a HeartStrings Mobil Day Habilitation client, said he's most excited about.

"I like peppers because they're good and hot," Mitchell said.

Marty Mangum, the Vernon city manager, said when approving this project the city was thinking of a particular sector.

"I think it's good for the community because there are people that rent, like living in apartments, that don't have access to land," Mangum said. "We can provide this land for a small fee to the organization for upkeep, and they can have a garden that they didn't have."

The garden is expected to be complete by the end of this month.

If you're interested in buying a plot and want to know more about

the size, prices, and location you can call 940-782-2559.



