WF city leaders hope new Golden Chick helps grow city's north side

US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
Tuition prices for Midwestern State University students will rise for the 2018-2019 school year.
Tuition prices for Midwestern State University students will rise for the 2018-2019 school year.
A ribbon was cut. Doors were unlocked.
A ribbon was cut. Doors were unlocked.
It was day 51 of no significant rain in Wichita County on Thursday. Which some area farmers said is worrisome. David Graf, Wichita County Ag Extension agent, said the topsoil has dried out and the subsoil could be next. Kenneth McAlister teamed up the agricultural organization to teamed up to find the best way to retain soil moisture.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
It was day 51 of no significant rain in Wichita County on Thursday. Which some area farmers said is worrisome. David Graf, Wichita County Ag Extension agent, said the topsoil has dried out and the subsoil could be next. Kenneth McAlister teamed up the agricultural organization to teamed up to find the best way to retain soil moisture.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.