Tuition increase for students at Midwestern State University

Tuition prices for Midwestern State University students will rise for the 2018-2019 school year.

The unanimous decision was made Thursday afternoon by the MSU Board of Regents to increase incoming student tuition by 5.9% and returning student tuition by 2.9%.

Right now, a first-year student pays $4,500 each semester.

In the fall of 2018, a first-time student will pay $4,767.

Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Keith Lamb said the reason for the tuition raise, is because of the increased cost everywhere.

First-year students will see an increase in cost per credit hour, university service fees, and student fees.

Returning students have a locked in credit hour cost, but will see an increase in service fees and student fees.

"It is just part of the normal cycle," said Dr. Keith Lamb. "We do not take it lightly and we try to be as sensitive to our students as we can and visit with them. (We want to) make sure that we are doing something that will meet their ability to pay."

