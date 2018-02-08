WELLNESS CHALLENGE BLOG: Ashley Fitzwater

February 7, 2018

When I was in my 20's I remember the soup diet was my go-to! I could eat 3 cans of Progresso soup a day and drop 10 pounds in 5 days flat! CRAZY! If I tried that today I would just starve, and probably gain a pound. ha!

My momma always told me the older I got, the harder it would be. I didn't believe her, but now I do more than ever!

How is it that I can splurge one weekend and gain 4 pounds, but it takes 2 weeks of eating right to lose 1 or 2 pounds? Oh, the struggle is real!

So while I'm told this challenge is about so much more than dropping a few pounds, I'm excited, scared, nervous and I guess ready or not for the next 6 months.

Being a mom, wife and working a crazy schedule doesn't make it easy, but makes the journey to be the best me, that much more important!

So here's to finding the ENERGY I never have and going down a size in Spanx! ha!