The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Antonio Canada

Black Male

DOB: 10 05 88 Blk/Bro

200 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond Possession of Controlled Substance

Dorothy Gibson

White Female

DOB: 09 15 85 Blu/Bro

15 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

Tyler Shane Graham

White Male

DOB: 04 05 93 Bro/Haz

204 Lbs. / 5'0 " Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Austen Graham

White Male

DOB: 23 6 Bro/Bro

250 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Melvin Larry Walker, Jr.

Black Male

DOB: 01 08 77 Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

