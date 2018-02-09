The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ) WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Antonio Canada
Black Male
DOB: 10 05 88 Blk/Bro
200 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond Possession of Controlled Substance
Dorothy Gibson
White Female
DOB: 09 15 85 Blu/Bro
15 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions
Tyler Shane Graham
White Male
DOB: 04 05 93 Bro/Haz
204 Lbs. / 5'0 " Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
Austen Graham
White Male
DOB: 23 6 Bro/Bro
250 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
Melvin Larry Walker, Jr.
Black Male
DOB: 01 08 77 Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements
