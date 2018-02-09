Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ) The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Antonio Canada
Black Male
DOB: 10 05 88 Blk/Bro
200 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond Possession of Controlled Substance

Dorothy Gibson
White Female
DOB: 09 15 85 Blu/Bro
15 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

Tyler Shane Graham
White Male
DOB: 04 05 93 Bro/Haz
204 Lbs. / 5'0 " Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Austen Graham
White Male
DOB: 23 6 Bro/Bro
250 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Melvin Larry Walker, Jr.
Black Male
DOB: 01 08 77 Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.


 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

    Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

    Friday, February 9 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-02-09 16:12:11 GMT
    Friday, February 9 2018 3:34 PM EST2018-02-09 20:34:40 GMT
    US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.
    US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

  • Trump says it's a 'tough time' for ex-aide accused of abuse

    Trump says it's a 'tough time' for ex-aide accused of abuse

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-02-09 06:21:45 GMT
    Friday, February 9 2018 3:33 PM EST2018-02-09 20:33:34 GMT
    Pressure mounts on White House chief of staff John Kelly as questions swirl about his defense of now-departing top aide Rob Porter.
    Pressure mounts on White House chief of staff John Kelly as questions swirl about his defense of now-departing top aide Rob Porter.

  • Trump signs budget deal, government reopens

    Trump signs budget deal, government reopens

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:03 AM EST2018-02-09 06:03:50 GMT
    Friday, February 9 2018 3:33 PM EST2018-02-09 20:33:12 GMT
    Lawmakers were striving in the pre-dawn hours to reopen the federal government, shuttered since midnight.
    Lawmakers were striving in the pre-dawn hours to reopen the federal government, shuttered since midnight.
    •   
Powered by Frankly