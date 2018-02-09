Lemonade Day kick-off event this weekend - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lemonade Day kick-off event this weekend

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Lemonade Day Wichita Falls will be holding a kick-off event this weekend at the Wichita Falls YMCA.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Lemonade Day Wichita Falls will be holding a kick-off event this weekend.

The event will be held at the Wichita Falls YMCA located at 5001 Bartley Drive.

They will be at the basketball games going on there that day to tell people about Lemonade Day.

Lemonade Day will happen on May 5.

