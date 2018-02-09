Lemonade Day kick-off event this weekend

Wichita Falls city councilors will hold a special session on Tuesday, February 13, to vote on calling a bond election Saturday, May 5 to vote on seven propositions that total $131 million.
Lemonade Day Wichita Falls will be holding a kick-off event this weekend.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
