WF releases first look at possible bond proposal

Wichita Falls city councilors will hold a special session on Tuesday, February 13, to vote on calling a bond election Saturday, May 5 to vote on seven propositions that total $131 million.

The city has released their first look at what will be on the ballot. For a look at all the propositions in detail, click here.

Some of the proposed projects include a new municipal city complex, downtown streetscape and a splash pad, more work on the circle trail and city parks, improvements to the MPEC and Memorial Auditorium, improvements to the Lake Wichita shoreline, and money for improvements to city streets.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved