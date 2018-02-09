Sizzling With 6: Heff's Burgers El Heffe Burger

Recipe Name: El Heffe

Ingredients:

Regular Bun

Grilled Onions

Grilled jalapeños

Pepper jack cheese

Heff’s Sauce

Avocado

Meat Patty

Procedure:

Grill the meat patty and assemble other ingredients as desired.

