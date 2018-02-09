Sizzling With 6: Heff's Burgers El Heffe Burger

Recipe Name: El Heffe
Ingredients:
Regular Bun
Grilled Onions
Grilled jalapeños
Pepper jack cheese
Heff’s Sauce
Avocado
Meat Patty
Procedure:
Grill the meat patty and assemble other ingredients as desired.
