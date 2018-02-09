Four-legged friend up for adoption - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Four-legged friend up for adoption

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Percy is available for adoption from Wichita Falls Animal Services. (Source: RNN Texoma) Percy is available for adoption from Wichita Falls Animal Services. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Percy-4 months old at Wichita Falls Animal Services up for adoption.

1207 Hatton Road

940-761-8894

