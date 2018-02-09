MSU Guest Lecture Recital cancelled

Midwestern State University announced that the Guest Lecture Recital scheduled for Monday, February 12 has been cancelled. (Source: RNN Texoma)

That program was going to feature Matt Filosa and be in Akin Auditorium.

MSU asks that you join them the next day Tuesday, February 13 at Akin Auditorium for the preview of MSU ensembles.

