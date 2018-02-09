All-way stop signs to be installed downtown

The city of Wichita Fall's Traffic Engineering Division will be installing all-way stop signs at 12 intersections in downtown Wichita Falls, according to a press release from the city. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The move follows a study of traffic flow and patterns in downtown.

The following intersections will have the stop signs installed:

8th/Ohio, 9th/Ohio, 7th/Indiana, 8th/Indiana, 9th/Indiana, 11th/Indiana, 12th/Indiana, 7th/Lamar, 9th/Lamar, 11th/Lamar, 14th/Lamar, 15th/Lamar.

The city will also be removing flashing beacons located at 7th/Ohio and 9th/Lamar.

Signposts and mounts will be installed starting February 9 and the actual conversion and placement of the signs will start Tuesday, February 13.

