Grass fire south of Childress slows traffic

A grass fire near the Childress/Hardeman County line is slowing traffic on Highway 287.

TX-DOT is currently assisting with traffic control due to the fire, according to a post on TX-DOT Childress's Twitter.

Traffic is currently stop-and-go along 287 near the fire. Use caution and be prepared for delays in the area.

