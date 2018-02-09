Grass fire south of Childress slows traffic - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Grass fire south of Childress slows traffic

A grass fire near the Childress/Hardeman County line is slowing traffic on Highway 287. (Source: RNN Texoma) A grass fire near the Childress/Hardeman County line is slowing traffic on Highway 287. (Source: RNN Texoma)
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

A grass fire near the Childress/Hardeman County line is slowing traffic on Highway 287.

TX-DOT is currently assisting with traffic control due to the fire, according to a post on TX-DOT Childress's Twitter.

Traffic is currently stop-and-go along 287 near the fire. Use caution and be prepared for delays in the area.

