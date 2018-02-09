Cash and semi-automatic handgun lands felon behind bars

A search warrant led to the arrest of a convicted felon on Wednesday in Wichita Falls.

Around 8 p.m. deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 5400 block of Madiliz Way.

According to arrest documents, deputies found a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun along with more than $6,500 in cash.

Michael Ruben Esquibel and his girlfriend were inside the home at the time the warrant was served.

Esquibel has been previously arrested for possession and selling of methamphetamine. Deputies said they found several drug notes in the house which led them to believe drugs were being sold.

When questioned about the cash and firearm, Esquibel said there was no methamphetamine in the house at the time because he had distributed it to 'his people' who sell the drugs for him which is why he had so much money, according to the WCSO.

Esquibel was arrested and charged with Money Laundering and Possession of a Firearm by a felon. As of Friday afternoon, he was no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail.

