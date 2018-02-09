FIRST ALERT: Brutal cold this morning

Brrrrr. I know it's not Christmas anymore, but baby it's cold outside!

North winds gusting over 30 mph are making it feel like the single digits across SW OK and into several of our N TX counties. We will feel like the teens through the afternoon as N winds stay with us. High temps above freezing will be hard to come by today.

Mostly cloudy skies persist for much of the day. A few areas could see freezing mist/drizzle off to the E and SE through about 9 am this morning. The rest of us will be dry for the weekend.

Overnight temps fall into the low 20s with feels like temps in the teens once again. We warm into the upper 30s Sunday under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. North winds linger one more day before the S winds return Monday.

Sunshine arrives to start off our work week, helping our temps climb into the low 50s.

We're in the upper 50s Tuesday, upper 60s Wednesday, and low 70s Thursday before another cold front slides through Thursday late afternoon and early evening. Moisture will continue to pool into Texoma Tuesday through Thursday, bringing our low temps into the 40s and 50s and giving us substantial moisture (which has been lacking the last few months) for rain chances mid to late week.

We end the work week in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. The latest data suggests more rain for next weekend, but we'll fine tune that forecast as we progressively inch forwards.

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey