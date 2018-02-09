Cloudy Week Ahead

Clouds have moved out for most and we'll continue to see clouds clear through the overnight. Winds will also continue to die down and we'll see temperatures fall into the upper teens by morning. We'll slowly warm up this week but it's going to remain cloudy for a good part of the week. Tomorrow we'll see higher level cirrus clouds keep us partly cloudy for most of the day. Temperatures will make it to around 50° by the afternoon. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and temperatures only a few degrees warmer than Monday.

We really warm up on Valentine's Day and Thursday with highs in the 70s and then near 80° on Thursday. Gulf moisture will return by Thursday and we could see rain chances on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. However, still not confident on good rain chances. The past month models have shown rain chances 5 days out but by time that day rolls around the better rain chances have shifted eastward. Our weather pattern may be different this time but still a little hesitant to go full in on rain chances. Things will become more clear as we get closer to Friday.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder